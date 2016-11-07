Ikea's Holiday Collection Is Here! But Once It's Gone, It's Gone

Marshall Bright
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Looking to deck your halls for not too much dough? Ikea has your back with a new collection that features not one but two holiday looks. The first is a traditional Scandinavian-winter vibe — lots of reds and classic patterns. The other is a natural-toned palette that's great for modern spaces and year-round use.

Can't choose between them? Try mixing and matching. Since this is Ikea, prices start as low as £1.99, meaning you can pull off all kinds of holiday cheer without breaking the bank.

Ahead, get a glimpse at the two looks and some of our favourite pieces. But hurry — once this limited-edition collection is gone, it's gone.

More from Home