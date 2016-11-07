Ikea's Holiday Collection Is Here! But Once It's Gone, It's Gone

Looking to deck your halls for not too much dough? Ikea has your back with a new collection that features not one but two holiday looks. The first is a traditional Scandinavian-winter vibe — lots of reds and classic patterns. The other is a natural-toned palette that's great for modern spaces and year-round use.



Can't choose between them? Try mixing and matching. Since this is Ikea, prices start as low as £1.99, meaning you can pull off all kinds of holiday cheer without breaking the bank.



Ahead, get a glimpse at the two looks and some of our favourite pieces. But hurry — once this limited-edition collection is gone, it's gone.