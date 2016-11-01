Who runs the (fictional, futuristic, tech-driven) world? Girls.
We'd like to commend Black Mirror creator and writer Charlie Brooker for many things, but chief among them is his development of female leads for the show's just-released third season. Don't tell us you were too busy being freaked out/deleting all your apps/covering your web cam with duct tape to notice.
Of the six new episodes, three had female leads. "Playtest," "Shut Up and Dance," and "Men Against Fire" had male leads, but still presented women in positions of power. In "Playtest," Cooper's love interest, Sonja, is an ambitious tech journalist who schools him on singularity. He then meets with Wunmi Mosaku's Katie, who is less of a girl Friday to game guru Shou and more of his right-hand woman.
"Shut Up and Dance" is more subtle, but it didn't go unnoticed that Kenny's boss at the restaurant is a woman. And the powerful CEO targeted by cyber-vigilantes? Also a woman.
"Men Against Fire," meanwhile, featured two very strong female characters. Stripe's no-nonsense commander Medina was played by Sarah Snook, while the stereotypical macho soldier role of Raiman went to Madeline Brewer.
Even the "bit players" had bite. Now let's take a closer look at those female leads.
We'd like to commend Black Mirror creator and writer Charlie Brooker for many things, but chief among them is his development of female leads for the show's just-released third season. Don't tell us you were too busy being freaked out/deleting all your apps/covering your web cam with duct tape to notice.
Of the six new episodes, three had female leads. "Playtest," "Shut Up and Dance," and "Men Against Fire" had male leads, but still presented women in positions of power. In "Playtest," Cooper's love interest, Sonja, is an ambitious tech journalist who schools him on singularity. He then meets with Wunmi Mosaku's Katie, who is less of a girl Friday to game guru Shou and more of his right-hand woman.
"Shut Up and Dance" is more subtle, but it didn't go unnoticed that Kenny's boss at the restaurant is a woman. And the powerful CEO targeted by cyber-vigilantes? Also a woman.
"Men Against Fire," meanwhile, featured two very strong female characters. Stripe's no-nonsense commander Medina was played by Sarah Snook, while the stereotypical macho soldier role of Raiman went to Madeline Brewer.
Even the "bit players" had bite. Now let's take a closer look at those female leads.