These Halloween Costumes Are Fashion Girl-Approved

For people who like to wear clothes (hi friends), Halloween is basically the most important of holidays — and one that’s not taken lightly. How many times a year do we have the opportunity to dress up in a way that shows off how clever we are, how good our DIY skills are, and/or the deepest, weirdest places our Google searches have gone? Before that street style wardrobe is packed up until next season, fashion girls say a temporary goodbye to the most extravagant sections of their closets — with a bang. There are long periods of pondering and planning, an array of (mostly coherent) notes of costume possibilities, and a mental log of cornerstone pop culture moments that are primed to take costume form.