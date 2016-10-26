You Can Probably Guess How Katy Perry Celebrated Her Birthday

When you're Katy Perry, the world is pretty much your oyster. You could spend your birthday indulging in some naked paddleboarding with boyfriend Orlando Bloom. You could party with Missy Elliott. You could dig out the most patriotic jacket ever and hit the polls. Which one do you think Ms. "I'm With Her" picked?
Yep. She went for the early voting. Perry celebrated her 32nd birthday yesterday by casting a vote for Hillary Clinton, who happens to be celebrating her 69th birthday today.
"GAVE MYSELF THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER BY VOTING TODAY," the pop star wrote alongside a video of her casting her ballot. "Wish @hillaryclinton a Happy Birthday tomorrow with your EARLY vote."
It wasn't all politics, though. Perry later tweeted that she was rocking out to Kanye West on her special day.
just went in the pit @kanyewest for my bday. 32 is lookin ⬆️— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) October 26, 2016
According to E! News, the celebrations also included a bacon cake and some unusual birthday gifts (who doesn't need a "fuzzy vagina"?). We can't wait to see what next year entails.
