Kim Kardashian's well-being is taking priority over her app and other business ventures.
The reality star's assistant, Steph Shep, posted a handwritten note to Kardashian's website informing fans that she's in need of a break. Kardashian is still reportedly reeling from her robbery in Paris.
"Hey guys," Shep wrote. "So you may have noticed we haven’t updated the app in a couple weeks. Keeks is taking some much-needed time off. But not to worry…we’ve called upon Kim’s closest friends, fam, and yours truly to serve up some exclusives. Stay tuned for new posts and app takeovers!! Thank you so much for your support for my girl. Love you mean it!”
Kardashian's fans appear to be taking the news in stride.
"We just want Kim Kardashian to feel better and to slay," tweeted one supporter. We'll cosign on that.
@steph_shep Thanks for the note but it's not really about the content on the app 😔 we just want @KimKardashian to feel better and to slay 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/il8PPcqkUZ— Dodo ✨❤️✨ (@Dodo_Kardashian) October 18, 2016
