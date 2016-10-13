A Gilmore Girls fanatic over at Bustle has connected a few dots on social media to make a pretty solid prediction about a potential pregnancy on the upcoming Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. We've previously written about the possibility of Luke Danes (Scott Patterson) and Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) having a baby together, but this new theory flips all the evidence on its head. In the writer's words, this theory is "so crazy it just might be true."
So, here it is: Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) will have a baby with Logan Huntzberger (Mark Czuchry). Yep. Now that the bold claim has been made, let's evaluate some clues that have led to this conclusion.
First of all, Netflix has all but tweeted "someone will be pregnant!" with all its posts hinting at a baby. There was the apple picture, referencing the food Lorelai craved when she was pregnant.
Then there's this image that seems to reveal a stroller in the reflection of a compact mirror (yes, this is a bit of a stretch).
We've also heard that Rory will probably reignite with an old flame, and why not Logan? Of her ex-boos, the two of them look extra chummy in this on-set selfie from co-star Finn (Tanc Sade).
Bustle posits that Rory will go to London at some point in the series to visit Logan, and that she'll go into labor there. That would make for an extremely entertaining montage. Imagine Emily Gilmore running around a London hospital, barking orders. British actress Alex Kingston said in an Entertainment Tonight interview that she filmed opposite Rory's character, which tempted Bustle to "hazard a guess that she's a medical professional who's enlisted to look after Rory through her pregnancy."
The reboot's November 25 premiere date cannot come soon enough. Until then, the internet will continue to burrow down the rabbit hole of Gilmore Girls theories.
