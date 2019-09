A Gilmore Girls fanatic over at Bustle has connected a few dots on social media to make a pretty solid prediction about a potential pregnancy on the upcoming Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life . We've previously written about the possibility of Luke Danes (Scott Patterson) and Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) having a baby together, but this new theory flips all the evidence on its head. In the writer's words, this theory is "so crazy it just might be true."So, here it is: Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) will have a baby with Logan Huntzberger (Mark Czuchry). Yep. Now that the bold claim has been made, let's evaluate some clues that have led to this conclusion.First of all, Netflix has all but tweeted "someone will be pregnant!" with all its posts hinting at a baby. There was the apple picture, referencing the food Lorelai craved when she was pregnant.