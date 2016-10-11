After Sunday night's debate, we don't think we can expect any heartfelt duets from Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in the near future, but with the power of video editing, we can see what it would look like. In a video originally posted on Lucky TV, the rivals sing the iconic "(I Had) The Time Of My Life" song, made famous by Dirty Dancing, while they walk around the debate stage. It's not real, but it's perfect.
It's also impressive. There are moments when the creator of the video so perfectly lined up the song with their lip movements that for a moment it seems like they really are signing. Even Chelsea and Bill Clinton make an appearance, chattering in the background while the opponents ham it up on stage.
This video is so funny because it couldn't more the opposite of what was happening on that stage. This debate was the duo's most contentious yet, not even beginning with the traditional handshake. Instead, the presidential hopefuls spent their time heatedly going after one another while undecided voters occasionally asked questions.
The only thing that would make this video better? A solo by Ken Bone.
