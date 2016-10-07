See Inside Mandy Moore's $3m Los Angeles Mansion

Celebrities, they're just like us: Constantly flipping houses and starring in surprise-hit TV shows.
Mandy Moore got in on the fun when she flipped her Los Angeles house for $2.95 million, Zillow writes.
The This is Us star's old home, in the chic Los Feliz neighbourhood, featured fetching 1920s Mediterranean styling. It's five bedrooms and baths nestled quite expansively into the 4,700 square feet of the home. Wrought-iron railings, regal chandeliers, and whole lot of tile give the home an understated glamour. There are rounded doorways aplenty, along with exposed ceiling beams, and French doors leading out onto a really nice-looking back yard.
Essentially, it's as though Morocco had stopped by for a visit and left one of its houses behind. Of course, there's a kitchen with new appliances and an island. That's not even mentioning the reading room, with "wedding cake" ceiling beading.
Sounds like a bargain. Check it out.
