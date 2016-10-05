Steven Avery Knows Who Should Play Him On The Big Screen

The subject of Making a Murderer wants to make himself into a movie star.
During his call-in appearance on Tuesday's episode of Dr. Phil, Steven Avery revealed his first choice to play him in a biopic, as People reports. No movie is currently in the pipeline, but it's good to be prepared.
Avery's pick? None other than Brad Pitt, who, like Avery, is going through a romantic breakup.
"Yeah, he'd be good for that," Avery mused.
Well, they're both blond men in their early 50s. Pitt certainly has range, and hasn't shied away from playing edgy characters. Frankly, we're more invested in who might get cast as Dean Strang.
Avery also spoke about his feelings for now ex-fiancée Lynn Hartman in the interview. And when asked by Dr. Phil if he murdered Teresa Halbach, Avery issued a definite "no."
Watch a clip from Avery's interview over at Dr. Phil.
