After Jon Snow proved death isn't always the end on Game of Thrones, resurrecting other fan favourites has become a tantalising possibility. But could HBO really be bringing back one of season 1's most beloved characters, Khal Drogo?
Jason Momoa, who played Drogo wrote, "Unfortunately I prepare for the north," in a recent Instagram caption. The remark has led some to speculate that he's heading back to the North ruled by Jon Snow.
It seems more likely the GoT actor is referring to Braven, a 2017 film he'll star in which takes place in the snowy Canadian mountains. Still, this isn't the first time Momoa's Instagram feed has led fans to believe that Khal Drogo could return to the show. In August, a photo of the Justice League actor hanging out with GoT creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had viewers wondering if Momoa might appear in future episodes. So maybe fans can hold out hope that the late Drogo will return. After all, "What is dead may never die."
There's to many people to thank for all their hard work JL. Tonight is our wrap party. I am so thankful for my cast and crew. I love you. I have never in my life missed a wrap party But as you all know I'm a huge fan of the food and merriment!!!! 🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻👿👿👿👿👿😜😜😜😜😜Unfortunately I prepare for the north. For those that will be there. I WON'T let you down Shaka aaalllooohhhaaa see u Monday xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx aquaman
