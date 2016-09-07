Laverne Cox Survived The Grueling Rocky Horror Shooting Schedule by Channeling Beyoncé

The October 2016 issue of Cosmopolitan shows Laverne Cox like you’ve never seen her before — but you still might recognise her outfits.
Before she takes the lead of the new Rocky Horror Picture Show which airs Oct. 20 on Fox, Cox is paying tribute to some other iconic divas, including the one and only queen Beyoncé, who she says inspired her on set.
“Beyoncé represents excellence,” she told Cosmopolitan. “Her work ethic is like nobody else I've ever seen.”
“There were so many moments when I was shooting Rocky Horror, and I'd be exhausted,” she continued. “My body would be hurting, and I'd be like, 'Beyoncé. Beyoncé does this.' You have to just put in the work.”
Cox’s other icons, Tina Turner and Tracey Africa, are just as inspiring. “Her story is the story of so many black women who've endured abuse and come out the other side in such a brilliant, beautiful way,” she says of Turner.
Africa, the first Black trans woman model, was a precursor to Cox’s incredible influence. “People think, 'Oh, this trans revolution is just starting,’” Cox said. “But we've been around for a very long time. It's important to know that there's been a path blazed for me.”
In Rocky Horror, Cox takes that next step. In fifty years, stars will be paying tribute to her.
Before she takes the lead of the new Rocky Horror Picture Show which airs Oct. 20 on Fox, Cox is paying tribute to some other iconic divas, including the one and only queen Beyoncé, who she says inspired her on set.
“Beyoncé represents excellence,” she told Cosmopolitan. “Her work ethic is like nobody else I've ever seen.”
“There were so many moments when I was shooting Rocky Horror, and I'd be exhausted,” she continued. “My body would be hurting, and I'd be like, 'Beyoncé. Beyoncé does this.' You have to just put in the work.”
Cox’s other icons, Tina Turner and Tracey Africa, are just as inspiring. “Her story is the story of so many black women who've endured abuse and come out the other side in such a brilliant, beautiful way,” she says of Turner.
Africa, the first Black trans woman model, was a precursor to Cox’s incredible influence. “People think, 'Oh, this trans revolution is just starting,’” Cox said. “But we've been around for a very long time. It's important to know that there's been a path blazed for me.”
In Rocky Horror, Cox takes that next step. In fifty years, stars will be paying tribute to her.
Advertisement