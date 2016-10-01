Emma Watson Is So Badass In This Instagram

We thought we couldn't love Emma Watson more, but she just proved us wrong. She's more than just Hermione Granger — she's also a Brown University graduate, a U.N. ambassador, and now, a badass boxer.
On Thursday, the actress posted a new photo of herself to Instagram from her self-defence training session with Lina Khalifeh at the SheFighter studio.
As Watson mentions in her caption, SheFighter is the first self-defence studio in the Middle East. Khalifeh founded the studio in 2012 in an effort to empower women physically and mentally and to end violence against women.
Watson took a course with Khalifeh on Thursday to learn some key moves and also met up with Khalifeh last night to discuss gender equality and challenging gender stereotypes at the One Young World Summit.
"Ready for anything after SheFighter training with the amazing Lina Khalifeh," Watson wrote in her caption. "She opened the first self defence studio for women in the Middle East. I’ll be chatting with her and 8 other activists about challenging gender stereotypes at One Young World Ottawa later today."
SheFighter also shared some of Watson's training photos on its Facebook page, noting that "she did great during our training session. She kicked some butt!"
From the looks of it, she sure did.
