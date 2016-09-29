Days After Split, Liev Schreiber Post Birthday Note For Naomi Watts

Earlier this week, Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts announced their separation, ending their 11-year relationship. Their split tears at our freshly mended heartstrings after the end of Brangelina.
But unlike Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Schreiber and Watts are already showing signs of a totally amicable parting of ways. Case in point: Watts just celebrated her 48th birthday on September 28 and shared a black-and-white picture of herself in a vintage stroller. Hidden within the 330-plus comments on the picture is an adorable message from Schreiber himself: “Happy Birthday Sweetheart.”
Of course, followers that saw the short, but sweet, message are ready for the couple to get back together. One fan wrote, “I hope they get back together." Another wrote, "Happy Birthday Naomi...can I just say I was sad to hear about you and Liev. I hope you both can work it out. #nevergiveuphope."
This is the second time Schreiber's kind actions have confused us about why they are splitting up at all. It just goes to show that not all separations have to be nasty. We defer to their mature joint statement, which read: “Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple. It is with great love, respect and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship" proving that they are setting the bar high for future celebrity separations.
