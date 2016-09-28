While millions of Americans were glued to the drama of the first presidential debate, Kim Kardashian was busy dealing with a bit of family drama.
As E! News reports, during a sit-down with Andy Cohen at The Girls' Lounge dinner in New York City, Kardashian admitted she missed the debate because of the conflict going down between her brother Rob and their sister Kylie Jenner.
On Monday, Rob tweeted out Jenner's phone number in retaliation for his sisters not inviting his pregnant fiancée Blac Chyna to a baby shower being planned for him. Since then, reports have surfaced that Rob and Chyna are actually broken up and that's why she wasn't invited to the event, but neither has confirmed this rumour.
Kardashin told the Watch What Happens Live! host, "I watched a little bit of it but I was on the phone at the same time, a little family drama. Group texting." She didn't elaborate further, so we'll have to use our imaginations to conjure up that text chain.
While Kardashian may have been busy on the night of the debate, the world already knows where she stands on the election. Last week, Kardashian took to her website to let her fans know whom she's voting for. "Straight up," she wrote. "I'm with her."
Kardashian explained that her decision to support Hillary Clinton came after the reality star did a lot of research on both candidates. "I found that without a doubt, I stand with Hillary. I'm with her," Kardashian wrote. "I believe Hillary will best represent our country and is the most qualified for the job."
