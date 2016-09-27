Is there any television debate more contentious than this one? It's the ultimate question for Gilmore Girls fans: Who should Rory Gilmore end up with in the end?



For those who don't know, there are three teams backing past boyfriends as strong contenders — Team Jess, Team Dean, and Team Logan. All claim that Rory Gilmore's heart has always belonged to one man. All claim that she is only compatible with one man. All claim that the proof is in the show's past seven seasons.



With Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life coming to Netflix in November, we thought you might need a refresher on Rory Gilmore's past romances. Who knows? You may even realize that the boy of your dreams in the early aughts will never deserve the love and affection of Rory Gilmore.



