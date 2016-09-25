What comes to mind when you think of Japan? Is it the fashion of Harajuku or the electric chaos of Akihabara? Maybe the quiet of a mountain retreat in the shadow of Mt. Fuji?
If the thought of that solitude intrigues you, wait until you see the pictures from just such a place. It's called Jikka and it was designed by architect Issei Suma. The project, which is a cluster of buildings with cone-shaped roofs, is located in Shizuoka Prefecture in Japan.
Jikka is not just a home. It is also a restaurant that is open to the public. There are even overnight accommodations with on-site care for the elderly and the disabled.
Suma designed Jikka for two women, both in their 60s, who call the site home, but are also stewards of its many facets. One of the women is a social worker. The other is a cook. Together, they are dedicated to providing services to the community, including a meal service that delivers to the local town.
Take a deep, cleansing breath and prepare to be enchanted.
If the thought of that solitude intrigues you, wait until you see the pictures from just such a place. It's called Jikka and it was designed by architect Issei Suma. The project, which is a cluster of buildings with cone-shaped roofs, is located in Shizuoka Prefecture in Japan.
Jikka is not just a home. It is also a restaurant that is open to the public. There are even overnight accommodations with on-site care for the elderly and the disabled.
Suma designed Jikka for two women, both in their 60s, who call the site home, but are also stewards of its many facets. One of the women is a social worker. The other is a cook. Together, they are dedicated to providing services to the community, including a meal service that delivers to the local town.
Take a deep, cleansing breath and prepare to be enchanted.