On Friday, Kylie Jenner started getting her Hidden Hills, CA, home ready for All Hallows Eve. "I’m decorating my house for Halloween," she announced via Snapchat. "So cute!"
"Cute" isn't exactly the word we'd choose. "Scary" seems more appropriate.
King Kylie went all-out, draping a web over her front yard and placing scary creatures all over her house. A spider, zombie, and skeletons await anyone who tries to enter the premises uninvited (as Kardashian-Jenner stalkers are wont to do).
"I'm early but I'm ready," she wrote when it was all finished and her house glowed orange.
In case you need inspiration to creep out trick-or-treaters before they even ring your doorbell, here's how it's done.
