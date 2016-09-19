Rob Kardashian should be in a good place now. He's got a gorgeous, sweet fiancée, a baby on the way, and a brand-new reality show that could be his means to launch any career he wants. Why, then, does he feel the need to keep bad-mouthing the ex-girlfriend who burned him once upon a time, especially when it seems pretty obvious he's talking about Rita Ora?
On the first episode of Rob & Chyna, the couple got into a fight when Kardashian found out Chyna had changed the password on her phone. On episode two, which aired Sunday night, he confessed that his suspicions have nothing to do with Chyna and "everything to do with my past."
"I had a really bad past relationship where the girl was cheating and having sex with so many different people," he said. "That is why I know this is stupid stuff."
It's healthy to be aware of how a person's past can cast a shadow on the present. What's not helpful, or nice, is expressing that by basically slut-shaming your ex in front of the entire world. We know this goes against the entire reality-TV ethos, but unless Ora is standing there, also on camera and able to defend herself, keep those thoughts between you, your current girlfriend, and your therapist (get one).
How do we know he's talking about Ora and not one of his other exes? The main clue comes from Kardashian's hasty, hateful tweets when the two first broke up in 2012. "She cheated on me with nearly 20 dudes while we were together," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet that's screen-captured on E! Online. "I wonder how many she will sleep with now that we apart? But I mean 20?!!!"
In another deleted message he said, "When a woman cheats on you with one man I can live with that. People make mistakes, trust me. I have forgiven numerous times...But when a woman disrespects herself by messing with more than 20 men all while being in a relationship with a Faithful man..."
For her part, the British singer has never badmouthed Kardashian to the press. She's even been seen hanging out with his sister, Kendall Jenner.
"I don't want to talk about this too much because people move onward and upwards," Ora told Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club in 2014. "But it was a phase and a moment in my life and now, you know, onward and upwards," she said. "I think people react to things differently and like to express their feelings in certain ways. I don't tend to use social media, so when that whole situation happened, silence for me is the biggest form of flattery, and I love to just keep it moving, unless I need to say something."
