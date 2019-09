It's healthy to be aware of how a person's past can cast a shadow on the present. What's not helpful, or nice, is expressing that by basically slut-shaming your ex in front of the entire world. We know this goes against the entire reality-TV ethos, but unless Ora is standing there, also on camera and able to defend herself, keep those thoughts between you, your current girlfriend, and your therapist (get one).How do we know he's talking about Ora and not one of his other exes? The main clue comes from Kardashian's hasty, hateful tweets when the two first broke up in 2012. "She cheated on me with nearly 20 dudes while we were together," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet that's screen-captured on E! Online . "I wonder how many she will sleep with now that we apart? But I mean 20?!!!"In another deleted message he said, "When a woman cheats on you with one man I can live with that. People make mistakes, trust me. I have forgiven numerous times...But when a woman disrespects herself by messing with more than 20 men all while being in a relationship with a Faithful man..."