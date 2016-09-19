How 4 Different Guys Ended Up Quoting Jay Z In Their Emmys Acceptance Speeches

The best acceptance speeches at the 2016 Emmys all had one thing in common: Jay Z. Let us explain.
First, actor Sterling K. Brown won the Best Supporting Actor award in a limited series or movie for his performance as Christopher Darden in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. At the end of his heartfelt acceptance speech, he thanked his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe. "Contrary to popular belief, I got the hottest chick in the game rockin' my chain."
Brown was quoting Hova's 2003 track "Public Service Announcement," and it was a seriously adorable moment.
YAS @sterlingkb1 shouting out his wife during his acceptance speech 🙌🏽 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/EAifSiLnL9— HuffPostEnt (@HuffPostEnt) September 19, 2016
Then, Brown's People v. O. J. Simpson co-star Courtney B. Vance picked up the Emmy for Best Actor in a limited series or movie for his turn as Johnnie Cochran. He thanked wife Angela Bassett, "the woman rockin' my chain!"
#EmmysHow cute was this moment between @CourtneyBVance and @ImAngelaBassett!? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/IEsrloBQkX— Michelle Washington (@StylistMichelle) September 19, 2016
Next, Steven Moffat accepted the award for Best TV Movie for executive-producing Sherlock: The Abominable Bride. "One last thing, I need to say the one person I am going to thank, my wife, for the best reason of all," he said. "Not only does she rock whatever that was, but she actually produces the show. Thank you very much, and we're very happy, goodbye."
Finally, John Oliver had his own hilarious attempt at reusing the line after winning the award for Best Writing for a variety series, for The John Oliver Show. He thanked his wife, Kate Norley, and called her simply "the hottest chain." He admitted he had no idea what he was saying and called it an "impeccably white moment."
#Emmys: John Oliver thanks "Jon Stewart for everything" https://t.co/KPVXcntT5a pic.twitter.com/BAD8qWZcsn— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 19, 2016
Who knew that "Hottest Chain-Rocking Chick In The Game" would be such a fiercely — and hilariously — contended category at the Emmys this year?
