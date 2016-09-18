Although the final season hasn't aired yet, Girls has already started its long goodbye.
As the show prepares to wrap, Lena Dunham and fellow cast members are commemorating the bittersweet milestone on Instagram.
It's been an emotional rollercoaster for Girls fans over the past couple of months. Back in June, Dunham was teasing the upcoming season 6 plot twists on Insta. Then, in July, on-set snaps potentially contained spoilers regarding Hannah Horvath's forthcoming relationship status.
Now, anticipation has evolved into nostalgia and it's literally giving us all of the feels.
HBO hasn't announced its exact premiere date, but Girls' final season is expected to air beginning January 2017. It should air on Sky Atlantic in the UK shortly afterwards.
These photos will get you ready for the show's final goodbye — and probably make you feel more than a little sad.
As the show prepares to wrap, Lena Dunham and fellow cast members are commemorating the bittersweet milestone on Instagram.
It's been an emotional rollercoaster for Girls fans over the past couple of months. Back in June, Dunham was teasing the upcoming season 6 plot twists on Insta. Then, in July, on-set snaps potentially contained spoilers regarding Hannah Horvath's forthcoming relationship status.
Now, anticipation has evolved into nostalgia and it's literally giving us all of the feels.
HBO hasn't announced its exact premiere date, but Girls' final season is expected to air beginning January 2017. It should air on Sky Atlantic in the UK shortly afterwards.
These photos will get you ready for the show's final goodbye — and probably make you feel more than a little sad.