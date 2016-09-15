The Walking Dead is not what one would call a romantic show, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for a little love story.
Fans of the AMC show have long wished for a full-fledged romance between Carol, played by Melissa McBride, and Norman Reedus' Daryl. There is even a couple name: Caryl, obvi. A quick search pops up hundreds of pieces of Caryl fanfic, including one site, Nine Lives: A Caryl Fanfiction Archive, that boasts works from more than 200 authors.
So will Season 7 finally be the season of Caryl?
"I think she's just got to get her mind right before she can even entertain any sort of relationship. I think it's just difficult for her to have a relationship of any kind," McBride told comicbook.com in an exclusive interview. That doesn't sound very encouraging for all of the Caryl shippers out there.
Hey, Carol's been through a lot. But it is encouraging to see her crack a smile in the Season 7 trailer that debuted at this year's Comic-Con in San Diego. She also has the best line of the trailer. "I don't know what's going on in the most wonderful way," she says.
Sounds good to us, Carol.
The new season of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on Sunday, October 23. Until then, you can watch the full trailer below.
