Drake's California Estate Has More Bathrooms Than You Can Imagine

Drake just bought a new house in California — and it's only a few steps away from his other estate in California. Quite literally, actually: it's right next door.
According to Trulia, Drake dropped £2.15 million on his new place, which is a cozy little ranch-style estate tucked inside a quiet cul-de-sac.
It's considered a complement to the Hidden Hills mansion right next door that he bought for £5.9 million in 2012. Basically, this new place is his guest house, which also happens to have its own guest house. Go figure.
Drake's new place is 4,445 square feet and sits on an acre of land. The home, built in 1955, includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Considering his other home, a 7,444 square-footer, includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, Drake now has a total of 14 bathrooms between his two homes.
Drake may no longer have the views from the 6, but when he looks outside, he won't be upset by what he sees: a swimming pool, an 800-square-foot guesthouse, and a small pool house. Because, what's a few more houses at this point?
Take a look inside Drake's not-so-humble abode.
