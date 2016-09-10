One Revealing Instagram Tells Us Everything About Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is having a blast at New York Fashion Week — and she's got the Instagrams to prove it.
One photo, in particular, was so nice that both Swift and her model BFF Martha Hunt decided to post it twice for all the world to see. But both had very different captions for that same photo.
This particular picture features the two women staring at Swift's phone during Gigi Hadid's Tommy Hilfiger fashion show. Wonder what are they doing?
Hunt wrote they're on Tinder, but quickly made it clear, "Jk chill."
Swift's caption though seems way more believable: "Looking up videos of kittens hugging each other, probably."
Those adorable hugging kittens must have had some magical power that made all the bad blood disappear between Swift and her ex Calvin Harris. Swift actually posted a clip of her and Hunt singing along to Harris' song "This Is What You Came For."
Or, should we call it Swift's song, since she did co-write the track, under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg.
Either way, it seems Swift was dedicating this lip sync to Hadid, who everyone was looking at on this night.
What's even more exciting about the video though, is that it may not be too long before we see Swift singing more songs she's written. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hadid revealed that the singer is a great friend and also back in the studio.
“She’s obviously such a great friend, and you know, she is starting to go back to work in the studio again, and really made time be here for me," Hadid said. "And I am so grateful for that."
It seems like that breakup with Tom Hiddleston couldn't have come at a better time.
