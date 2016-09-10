One Revealing Instagram Tells Us Everything About Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is having a blast at New York Fashion Week — and she's got the Instagrams to prove it.



One photo, in particular, was so nice that both Swift and her model BFF Martha Hunt decided to post it twice for all the world to see. But both had very different captions for that same photo.



This particular picture features the two women staring at Swift's phone during Gigi Hadid's Tommy Hilfiger fashion show. Wonder what are they doing?



Hunt wrote they're on Tinder, but quickly made it clear, "Jk chill."



Swift's caption though seems way more believable: "Looking up videos of kittens hugging each other, probably."