Last week, the cast of Pretty Little Liars announced that the show will be ending after its seventh season. Yesterday, the Liars jetted off to Greece for Troian Bellisario's bachelorette bash in advance of her wedding to Suits' Patrick Adams.
The festivities began earlier in the week with Bellisario and some of her other friends, but ramped up in a major way when she met Shay Mitchell and Ashley Benson at the airport for the flight to Greece.
Mitchell and Benson snapped away as they got ready for their Mediterranean holiday. Benson got a house call from her doctor for a vitamin B shot. Mitchell showed up to carpool, so they did a double Snapchat video. Then, Mitchell got a shot in her bum for good measure, too.
Benson and Mitchell rendezvoused at the airport with Bellisario and Co. No need to worry about getting lost in a crowd. Everyone is sporting red-and-white baseball shirts that read "Bellisario Gets Booted."
Here's to the happy couple and days spent soaking up the Grecian sun. And here's to enjoying it all with your friends!
Click through to see what really went down as the girls got ready to head to Greece.
