Simone Biles recently parted ways with longtime coach Aimee Boorman. Boorman had coached Biles since Biles was just eight years old, a span of 11 years that resulted in four golds and a bronze medal in Rio.
The move seems more focused on geography than any sort of actual difference. Boorman's husband got a job in Florida that necessitated a move away from the gym the pair share.
"We were both sad, but [Simone] understands that life moves on and she knows that if she plans to continue in gymnastics…I will always be willing to coach her," Boorman tells People. "I will be there as a mentor."
Boorman trained Biles at World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas. The gym is owned by Biles' parents, Ron and Nellie, and managed by her brother Adam. The pair seems to be handling their split well.
"We're texting each other every couple of days," Boorman tells People. "We are both happy for each other."
Nobody yet knows who Simone Biles' next coach will be, or if she plans to compete in the next Olympics. For now, she's reaping the benefits of her newfound fame by doing things like attending the VMAs and snagging a selfie with Kim Kardashian.
