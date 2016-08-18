10 Crazy Rooms Of The Rich & Famous

If a home is just a reflection of one’s personal style, then it’s safe to say our favourite celebs have some pretty wild tastes. And while a rare few may choose to live modestly, many stars see a house as a prime opportunity to flaunt their excesses. It seems the bigger the name, the more decadent the dwelling.



We’re not talking about run-of-the-mill hot tubs or chandeliers here, either. We're talking about entire rooms dedicated to extravagant pursuits, from wine mines to casinos to bowling alleys. The kind of high-end home additions only a true superstar lifestyle could afford.



Scroll ahead for 10 of the most insane rooms ever designed for the dwellings of mega-stars like Jay and Bey, Jennifer Lopez, and Gigi Hadid. You might call it luxury interior design at its finest. Or total domestic debauchery.