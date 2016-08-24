We've established that anything is possible on Game of Thrones. Jon Snow can die, then be brought back to life. Arya's sight can be restored. Dragons exist. So why can't Khal Drogo, played by Jason Momoa, come back?
The Dothraki warlord died at the end of the HBO drama's first season, smothered to death in a mercy killing by wife Daenerys. He's since reappeared in Daenerys' visions, which means it wouldn't be unheard of for him to pop up again in the upcoming season 7.
That's the conclusion fans are drawing after Momoa shared a photo of him enjoying a few pints of Guinness in Ireland with GoT creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss as well as producer pal Brian Andrew Mendoza. Did they just happen to run into each other at an Irish pub? Is something afoot? Dare we dream that the showrunners have taken notice of our ongoing Khal/Daenerys 'shipping and intend to do something about it?
For now, all we've got is this caption: "Love ya GOT," Momoa wrote. "Greatest show on earth. ALOHA DROGO."
What does it mean?
