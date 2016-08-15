Every year sees the release of a new Ikea catalogue, and with it, the collective dream-sigh of budget-minded homebodies everywhere. The catalogue a borderline-achievable romance novel for your apartment, complete with assurances that you can build most everything inside yourself.



This year, the catalog theme is Goodbye expectations. Hello you! which sounds like an inspirational game show hosted by Ashton Kutcher. Ikea hopes to offer up "solutions that help people to live a life free of traditional expectations," in order to "rediscover the simple joy of cooking, eating, and being together." Sounds like a plan.



