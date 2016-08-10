Have You Noticed This In All Of Kylie Jenner's Instagrams?

Kylie Jenner, who turns 19 on August 10, is an icon of the millennial generation. Sorry if that upsets you, but just take a look at your Instagram feed and you will understand just how massive her influence really is based on the thousands of carbon copies you see.
She has a face so recognisable that it has launched a thousand camera flashes. The impressionable youth™ of today has tried to mimic her lips, her style, and most recently, her hand positions.
Gone are the days of the simple thumbs up or open-palm wave. No longer is it acceptable to merely place your hands delicately at your side. And don't even try to upload a picture involving your hands without a full coat of polish.
You don't have to play by Jenner's rules, but if you're interested in what all of her distinctive gestures mean, and how to replicate them, we've got your "handy" guide right here. It's not narcissism, it's just embracing the selfie craze — one finger at a time.
