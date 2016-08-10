Are you binge-watching Sex And The City for the eighth time? Do you love "Where Are They Now?" news stories? Have you been wondering what happened to the actor who played Brady Hobbes?



Well, if you answered yes to any of the above, then you are in for a treat, because Brady has resurfaced.



Yes: the Brady Hobbes. The one portrayed by Joseph Pupo. He of the infamous Miranda Hobbes and Steve Brady love saga spanning four seasons of SATC.



The last time we saw him, he was unknowingly reigniting his parent's love for one another, which would eventually lead them down to the altar at the end of season 6. Plus, he did all that while being an adorable little red-headed baby.