Imagine having so many family pets that you can "remember almost every pet." As in, you can't remember all the pets that have come in and out of your home. Personally, I've had four dogs — and even that felt like a lot.



But since everything is over-the-top in the Kardashian household, leave it to them to have everything from a long-haired dachshund to fish to an actual peacock.



Kim Kardashian decided to list the pets that she does remember on her app. She featured a picture of the pet, its name, and a brief description.



Spoiler alert: there are literally 27 different pets on the list. The family is single-handedly keeping Calabasas pet stores in business.



Since there are SO many, I decided to highlight my favourites. But before we start, lets take a moment of silence for all the fallen pets from the Kardashian kennel.



First up, we have the most low-maintenance of the bunch — North West's fish. Shoutout to the adorable unicorn. She also gave them some pretty creatives names: Sky, Zuma, Chase, Little Mermaid, and Shopkins.

