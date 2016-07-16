Armed with the keys to the A/V room, the kids set up shop and try to connect Elle to Will. The process triggers yet another flashback. It seems that Dr. Brenner would use her to track down information from various men. Using her mind, she could listen and repeat back the information she heard. Now she’s using those same skills to to reach Will. Somehow Joyce, now back at home and listening to The Clash, also gets connected. Back at home, she hears a pounding noise and her son’s voice calling for her. The boys are also able to hear this. Joyce peels back the wallpaper and sees a glowing red web, with Will saying that he's in a place that's “like home, but it’s so dark.” She tells him to run, and begins chopping up the wall. Nothing is on the other side. Meanwhile, Elle snaps back and the A/V equipment bursts into flames, setting off the school fire alarm. The boys run off with a weak and bleeding Elle in tow.