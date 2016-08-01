Kendall Jenner was up against two of her best friends tonight at the Teen Choice Awards. Jenner, along with Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin, were all nominated to be Choice Female Hottie of 2016 — a very brilliant and progressive award. (Insert eye roll here.)
No other categories for awards pitted such close friends against one other. Other nominees included another set of off-and-on besties, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, along with, last but not least, Bella Thorne. Another common denominator? Two of the nominees, Baldwin and Gomez, are exes of Bieber, who was noticeably missing from the event.
While Jenner is often competing with Hadid and Baldwin for various fashion campaigns, and runway looks, it's good to see that they can still be friends while low-key being each other's direct competition.
In fact, here are Jenner and Baldwin goofing around the day before the show proving that win or lose, it's all about the company you keep.
Kendall also thanked her fans.
thank you all for the 2 Teen Choice Awards tonight!! feeling the love 💜 your support means the world!— Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 1, 2016
