Mark your iCals and send a save-the-date in the group chat: Netflix has announced the premiere date for new Gilmore Girls episodes.
Get ready to return to all the homiest Stars Hollow haunts when Gilmore Girls: A Day In The Life premieres November 25, according to Deadline.
Get ready to return to all the homiest Stars Hollow haunts when Gilmore Girls: A Day In The Life premieres November 25, according to Deadline.
In a clip announcing the return date, all the Gilmore Girls hot spots get some screen time. Then, the focus is on the familiar cadence of an exchange between Rory and Lorelai.
"Do you think Amy Schumer would like me?" Lorelai asks wistfully.
"No," Rory says as she shakes her head.
The new Gilmore Girls episodes pick up nine years after the original series, checking in on Rory, Lorelai, and Co. over four seasons in a calendar year. All four 90-minute parts will be live (and available to binge) on the streaming site at once.
Cancel your flights home, friends. We're spending Thanksgiving with the Gilmores.
Advertisement