Game of Thrones knows exactly how to tease us. While season 7 won't be coming until summer of 2017 (sob), the show did premiere a teaser trailer at Comic-Con. It's not your usual teaser, however. This one, rather than showing scenes from the show, gives fans a look inside the production work happening to get season 7 started. It also contains some spoilers about what storylines we can expect to see advanced.
We're getting more of Cersai's reign from the Iron Throne, including a tease to what happens to that nun from the Sparrows that was imprisoned. There will be plenty of continued exploits from Sansa Stark and Jon Snow. And it seems there will be many, many funerals to come in Westeros if the plethora of eyes painted on stones are any indication.
Buckle up, it's going to be a bloody ride.
We're getting more of Cersai's reign from the Iron Throne, including a tease to what happens to that nun from the Sparrows that was imprisoned. There will be plenty of continued exploits from Sansa Stark and Jon Snow. And it seems there will be many, many funerals to come in Westeros if the plethora of eyes painted on stones are any indication.
Buckle up, it's going to be a bloody ride.
Advertisement