Game of Thrones knows exactly how to tease us. While season 7 won't be coming until summer of 2017 (sob), the show did premiere a teaser trailer at Comic-Con. It's not your usual teaser, however. This one, rather than showing scenes from the show, gives fans a look inside the production work happening to get season 7 started. It also contains some spoilers about what storylines we can expect to see advanced.We're getting more of Cersai's reign from the Iron Throne, including a tease to what happens to that nun from the Sparrows that was imprisoned. There will be plenty of continued exploits from Sansa Stark and Jon Snow . And it seems there will be many, many funerals to come in Westeros if the plethora of eyes painted on stones are any indication.Buckle up, it's going to be a bloody ride.