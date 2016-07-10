True Life: I Abandoned My Fitness Tracker in Favor of Catching Pokemon All Over the City and I'm in the Best Shape of My Life— Tess Koman (@tessie_the_mess) July 10, 2016
Normally I'd sit and relax somewhere before a wedding but now I walk around looking for Pokémon. Maybe now I'll get back into shape.— goth fieri (@alexis_psd) July 10, 2016
Who knew jogging around campus would be a great way to stay in shape and become a Pokemon master?— Seth (@twobirds_1STONE) July 10, 2016
Did I really walk 13 km yesterday... These Pokemon are getting me in shape— Andrew Campbell (@ZyoriTV) July 10, 2016
If you see me out running it's not because I'm getting in shape for cross country, it's because I'm playing Pokemon🙌🏼— ✞¢αяℓιє вαямαи✞ (@carlie_barman) July 10, 2016
I think I'm gonna drive to campus and then walk around for like 2 hours. I need my Pokémon— ESAM (Panda Global) (@PG_ESAM) July 10, 2016
legit cannot believe pokemon is making me walk, this is entrapment— ✨doraemon.exe✨ (@chootalks) July 10, 2016
Except for this person, who clearly found the hack.
Time to break out my secret weapon for Pokemon hunting pic.twitter.com/3HLkacHnnz— Mary Cagle (@cubewatermelon) July 10, 2016
And those who have figured it out have some theories about who the mastermind behind this scheme might be:
Pokemon Go is a Japanese conspiracy to get Americans to go outside and exercise more. Seems to be working thus far.— Asa Rivera (@asaisrivera) July 9, 2016
Pokemon go is secretly headed by Michelle Obama to get people outside to exercise— milah (@kamilahtweets) July 10, 2016