The nastiness between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues. Now, there's photographic evidence that Heard is no longer represented by any tattoos on her estranged husband's body. Us Weekly reports that Depp has had the tattoo on the knuckles of his right hand changed from "SLIM" to "SCUM." (Slim was reportedly a nickname for Heard.) The magazine also reports that Depp had a dark cover-up done over the pin-up likeness of Heard on his arm.
The tattoos are just the latest round in the ugly news surrounding Heard and Depp's contentious divorce. Considering how disturbing Heard's allegations of domestic violence and abuse are, she might actually be relieved to be erased from Depp's body art. It's one less reminder of their marriage.
This is not the first time Depp has made a trip to the tattoo studio after a relationship was over. In 1993, following his breakup with Winona Ryder, he had his "Winona Forever" ink modified to read "Wino Forever."
Advertisement