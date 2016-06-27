Long before the Hiddleswifts of our day, there was Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp, a young '90s couple living out their relationship in front of the paparazzi. (Depp even had "Winona Forever" tattooed on his arm. FYI, post-breakup that became "Wino Forever.")



It's been decades since their four-year relationship, but in an interview with Time, Ryder is defending her ex-boyfriend against allegations that he physically abused now-estranged wife, Amber Heard.



"I can only speak from my own experience, which was wildly different than what is being said," Ryder said. "He was never, never that way towards me. Never abusive at all towards me. I only know him as a really good, loving, caring guy who is very, very protective of the people that he loves.”



Ryder — who began dating Depp as a teenager and was engaged to him for three years — added that that she isn't necessarily taking sides.



"I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened. I’m not calling anyone a liar," she said. "I’m just saying, it’s difficult and upsetting for me to wrap my head around it. Look, it was a long time ago, but we were together for four years, and it was a big relationship for me. Imagine if someone you dated when you were — I was 17 when I met him — was accused of that. It’s just shocking. I have never seen him be violent toward a person before."



Three sides to every story, indeed — and even more when your ex's get involved.



