12 Awesome Inflatables That Go WAY Beyond The Swan

Summer might feel like it's nearing an end but plenty of us still have our summer holidays to look forward to. For those of you lucky enough to be jetting off somewhere, don't forget to grab this year's true must-have accessory. No, not a white tee — we're talking about inflatable pool toys.
These days, no pool or beach party is complete without a giant, colourful float. And since the once-popular swan is apparently over, we're in desperate need of some new and inspired inflatables.
Ahead, we've rounded up 12 totally original floats that will keep you from having the same old Instagrams as everyone else.