As if having Daario Naharis declare his undying love for you wasn't victory enough, Daenerys one ups herself by finally setting off for Westeros with her fleet of Greyjoy ships. Accompanying her is Varys, who it seems has successfully brokered an alliance with Dorne and the Tyrells. (Lady Olenna's quips were particularly excellent for a woman who has just lost her entire family.) This means that, in addition to a Dothraki horde and an army of Unsullied, Daenerys now has three powerful families in Westeros backing her claim to the throne. Jon Snow better watch out.



Subwinner: Tyrion, who shares a rare, nice and thoughtful moment with his queen, and, abandoning his natural cynicism, declares that he truly believes in her. As a reward, she declares him Hand of the Queen and gives him a pretty pin to prove it.



Her face as she gazes towards her future is triumphant, but tinged with apprehension. As Tyrion warned her: "You're in the great game now. And the great game is terrifying. "