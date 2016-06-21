Selena Gomez Sings Taylor Swift, Talks About Wanting A Boyfriend On Carpool Karaoke

When Selena Gomez gets in your car, anything is bound to happen.
The pop star became the latest celebrity to join The Late Late Show's James Corden for a round of Carpool Karaoke last night. Per usual, the two belted out her famous hits, but made time for a rollercoaster ride and a trip to McDonald's. The takeaway: Gomez dips her fries in BBQ sauce, and barely misses a beat even when singing on a coaster. Impressive.
Corden couldn't resist bringing up Gomez's old pal Taylor Swift. It seems the former Disney star considers herself an "O.G. squad member," and has no qualms about keeping the squad ranks free from men.
Not that she wouldn't mind having a boyfriend. The "Same Old Love" singer enlisted Corden's help in finding her a love interest, but made it clear she's happy keeping things casual.
"I like to have fun," she coyly admitted.
Has anyone checked on Justin Bieber? He may have just fainted.
The pop star became the latest celebrity to join The Late Late Show's James Corden for a round of Carpool Karaoke last night. Per usual, the two belted out her famous hits, but made time for a rollercoaster ride and a trip to McDonald's. The takeaway: Gomez dips her fries in BBQ sauce, and barely misses a beat even when singing on a coaster. Impressive.
Corden couldn't resist bringing up Gomez's old pal Taylor Swift. It seems the former Disney star considers herself an "O.G. squad member," and has no qualms about keeping the squad ranks free from men.
Not that she wouldn't mind having a boyfriend. The "Same Old Love" singer enlisted Corden's help in finding her a love interest, but made it clear she's happy keeping things casual.
"I like to have fun," she coyly admitted.
Has anyone checked on Justin Bieber? He may have just fainted.
Watch her take on "Shake It Off" and discuss dating below.
Advertisement