Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine aren’t done making real estate transactions. The power couple made headlines a few months ago when they sold their SoHo loft. Now, they’re listing their Beverly Hills mansion for a cool £12 million, according to Trulia.
Levine bought the home in 2012 for £3.42 million, which is a nice little profit for the new dad. If you can buy a house and then sell it four years later for quadruple the money, that’s good investing. Put that little knowledge nugget in a book or something.
But what about the house? As you might imagine, it’s got a little bit of charm. The “Benedict House” (of course it has a name) sits on 3.6 acres and offers panoramic views of Benedict Canyon. But don’t worry, your neighbours won’t be able to see you: Wallingford Estates gates protect the property from snooping star tours or pretty much anyone you’d rather not see. The driveway itself is once again gated and moves past a front lawn large enough to play professional football.
The 7,100 square feet of the home hold five beds, seven baths, and one of the most dramatic living rooms in Los Angeles. You’ll also be able to look onto your swimming pool and championship-sized tennis court through the glass walls. Just don’t throw any stones.
Or go ahead. You’ve got gates for a reason.
