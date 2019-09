The (Crazy) True Cost Of Living Like The Olsen Twins

If there's anything the Olsen twins do well, it's living la vida cash flow. With a stable of successful brands under their teeny-tiny belts and a childhood fortune to fall back on, there's really nothing that's out of reach for fashion's most diminutive dynamic duo.Just in time for their 30th birthday, we decided to take a quick look at just how much it really costs to live like an Olsen twin — the clothes, the cars, the chairs, oh my! While we all know the twins' biggest asset is how much they don't reveal about their lives ( exhibit A ), there's just enough of a social media crumb trail to piece together the true cost of living like an Olsen twin.