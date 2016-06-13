J.K. Rowling is among those reeling from the deadly shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub on Saturday night. The author expressed her dismay in a series of tweets yesterday, and also revealed that one victim had a special connection to the Harry Potter world.
Luis Vielma, who has been named as among the 50 reported dead, worked on the Harry Potter ride at Universal Studios. Rowling paid tribute to Vielma by sharing a photo of him in his work uniform, complete with a tie in Gryffindor colours. Vielma was 22 years old.
"I can't stop crying," Rowling told her 7.46 million followers.
Luis Vielma, who has been named as among the 50 reported dead, worked on the Harry Potter ride at Universal Studios. Rowling paid tribute to Vielma by sharing a photo of him in his work uniform, complete with a tie in Gryffindor colours. Vielma was 22 years old.
"I can't stop crying," Rowling told her 7.46 million followers.
Advertisement
Luis Vielma worked on the Harry Potter ride at Universal. He was 22 years old. I can't stop crying. #Orlando pic.twitter.com/Nz2ZCWxNsS— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2016
She also responded to one of Vielma's friends.
"I'm so, so sorry," she tweeted. "My heart goes out to you, all his friends, and his poor family."
According to a second tweet shared by Rowling, another ride worker named Tony was also injured in the shooting spree. She sent well wishes to that man, a Slytherin performer who is reportedly being treated in the ICU.
I'm praying Tony pulls through. My thoughts are with all of you #LoveIsLove #Orlando https://t.co/JLSBMWRrfJ— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2016
Advertisement