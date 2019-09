In his introduction to the Tony Awards, James Corden paid tribute to the victims and survivors of the Orlando, FL, nightclub shooting that took place Sunday morning. "All around the world, people are trying to come to terms with the horrific events that took place in Orlando this morning,” he said in a speech recorded before the ceremony, Entertainment Weekly reported.“All we can say is you are not on your own right now. Your tragedy is our tragedy. Theatre is a place where every race, creed, sexuality, and gender is equal, embraced, and loved. Hate will never win. Together, we have to make sure of that."Several of the nominees also spoke about the tragedy before the awards. Kristin Chenoweth, Vanessa Hudgens, Randi Zuckerberg, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Jenna Ushkowitz shared their reactions on Instagram.Chenoweth and Ushkowitz expressed solidarity with the LGBT community with rainbow images.