Update 2:05 a.m.: Lin-Manuel Miranda recited a poem about the tragedy during an acceptance speech. "We chase the melodies that seem to find us until they're finished songs and start to play / When senseless acts of tragedy remind us that nothing here is promised / Not one day / This show is proof that history remembers," the poem went. "We live through times when hate and fear seem stronger / We rise and fall and light from dying embers, remembrances that hope and love last longer."
#TonyAwards: James Corden welcomes trans youth to Broadway in opening number https://t.co/uvZKLVh3Ft https://t.co/gIBYMjSlfy— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 13, 2016
In his introduction to the Tony Awards, James Corden paid tribute to the victims and survivors of the Orlando, FL, nightclub shooting that took place Sunday morning. "All around the world, people are trying to come to terms with the horrific events that took place in Orlando this morning,” he said in a speech recorded before the ceremony, Entertainment Weekly reported.
“All we can say is you are not on your own right now. Your tragedy is our tragedy. Theatre is a place where every race, creed, sexuality, and gender is equal, embraced, and loved. Hate will never win. Together, we have to make sure of that."
Several of the nominees also spoke about the tragedy before the awards. Kristin Chenoweth, Vanessa Hudgens, Randi Zuckerberg, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Jenna Ushkowitz shared their reactions on Instagram.
Chenoweth and Ushkowitz expressed solidarity with the LGBT community with rainbow images.
"I don't understand how there can be so much hate in the world," wrote Hudgens. "Violence never fixes issues."
"We can't let one monster's senseless acts destroy this evening and the joy that tonight's nominees should be feeling for their achievements," wrote Zuckerberg.
We are all heartbroken over the devastating events in Orlando - and without a doubt, there is a huge shadow over tonight's @thetonyawards. But let's not forget that tonight, we are celebrating years and years of hard work, people at the pinnacles of their career - and we can't let one monster's senseless acts destroy this evening and the joy that tonight's nominees should be feeling for their achievements. The theater is an exploration and celebration of humanity - sometimes beautiful, sometimes complicated, sometimes devastating. I am glad that tonight's show will be dedicated to the victims of the Orlando shooting, and I remain proud to be part of tonight's Tony Awards, celebrating an industry that has inclusiveness and love at its very core. #tonyawards
Ferguson called for gun control reform in response to the shooting.
Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of Orlando's Dr. Phillips Centre for the Performing Arts; Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer; and Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs thanked Broadway for supporting Orlando's community after the incident.