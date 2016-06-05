It's clear Bran Stark's powers have already led to some bad things happening to good people (R.I.P. Hodor), but this latest Game Of Thrones theory has him getting downright destructive.
According to The Independent, Bran having been marked by the Night's King may hint at the fate of The Wall — namely, that it's coming down.
As the newspaper points out, after the Night's King touched Bran in his vision, it gave the King access to Bran's location. This was how the Night's King and his White Walkers found him within the cave. The mark also allowed him to enter the cave.
This an important detail, because previously, the White Walkers were unable to enter the cave. As Leaf explained in season 4, their magic did not work within the compound. That was why it was the safest place for Bran to learn the ways of warging from the Three-Eyed Raven. But with this one touch, the system broke down, the White Walkers were in, and all chaos broke loose.
But wait, what does this have to do with the Wall, you ask? Well, it uses the same magic to keep the Walkers out.
That is why a new theory claims that if Bran ends up at the Wall, the Night's King and his army should technically be able to follow him in and destroy it, leaving everyone in the Seven Kingdoms vulnerable.
This theory even predicts that the reason the Night's King didn't kill Bran was so this would happen.
Clearly, the Night's King is playing the long game here.
There's also a bit of irony at play with this theory, since some have predicted that Bran, who we now know is able to play with time, is actually the mythical character Bran The Builder. This would mean he is the original builder of the Wall and could potentially be its destroyer, too.
Yeah, this theory is not only devastating, but deep. Once again, though, this theory points to the fact that Bran ruins everything.
