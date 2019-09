Is There A Mystery Man Following Arya Stark Around Braavos?

Braavos is a confusing place — what with the collection of faces in The House of Black and White — which lends itself to a slew of possibilities. One such possibility, as seen in episode 7 of this week's Game of Thrones, is that the Waif used the face of an elderly woman to stab and (presumably, except not) kill Arya. Damn.But now, a few theories have arisen from the GoT stans on Reddit. One involves Arya having multiple personalities . (Waif is Arya, Arya is Waif.) Another states that Jaqen H'ghar's intention this whole time has been to test the Waif's loyalty to the Many-Faced God, not Arya.With those out of the way, we have a new theory-slash-mysterious-character to talk about.One redditor is wondering who the heck this guy in blue that has been seemingly following Arya around Braavos is. He has blond hair, is wearing a nice blue outfit, and has showed up in the background trailing Arya in three different episodes. Coincidence? I think not.The theorists best guess is that the man is Olyvar , one of Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish's spies. Baelish is really spreading himself all over the kingdoms, with Sansa Stark supposedly reaching out to him via letter , as well.The folks at Mashable compiled a few GIFs to illustrate the anonymous character's eerie presence. From what we can tell, the two characters do look alike.