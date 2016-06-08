Is There A Mystery Man Following Arya Stark Around Braavos?

Warning: Spoilers ahead.
Braavos is a confusing place — what with the collection of faces in The House of Black and White — which lends itself to a slew of possibilities. One such possibility, as seen in episode 7 of this week's Game of Thrones, is that the Waif used the face of an elderly woman to stab and (presumably, except not) kill Arya. Damn.
But now, a few theories have arisen from the GoT stans on Reddit. One involves Arya having multiple personalities. (Waif is Arya, Arya is Waif.) Another states that Jaqen H'ghar's intention this whole time has been to test the Waif's loyalty to the Many-Faced God, not Arya.
With those out of the way, we have a new theory-slash-mysterious-character to talk about.
One redditor is wondering who the heck this guy in blue that has been seemingly following Arya around Braavos is. He has blond hair, is wearing a nice blue outfit, and has showed up in the background trailing Arya in three different episodes. Coincidence? I think not.
The theorists best guess is that the man is Olyvar, one of Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish's spies. Baelish is really spreading himself all over the kingdoms, with Sansa Stark supposedly reaching out to him via letter, as well.
The folks at Mashable compiled a few GIFs to illustrate the anonymous character's eerie presence. From what we can tell, the two characters do look alike.
