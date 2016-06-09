Sarah Jessica Parker Buys Pair Of Townhouses For £24 Million

Carrie Bradshaw wishes she could afford real estate this good.
Former Sex and the City actress and current extremely rich person Sarah Jessica Parker purchased a pair of adjacent townhouses for the low-low price of £24 million at 273-275 West 11th Street in New York City. We kid about the discount, but that is nearly £7 million lower than the reported £31 million asking price, according to The Real Deal.
Earlier this year, Parker signed a contract to purchase the structures from the United Methodist Women, a church-based nonprofit that had owned them since the 1920s. The properties sit just feet from the mega-popular Magnolia Bakery, so they’re ideally situated in the West Village.
Not only that, but they make up a whopping 13,900 square feet easily combinable into a single mansion. That’s including a private garden that checks in at 2,100 square feet. That’s something that Carrie Bradshaw would flip over. We’re guessing. She’s a fictional character. You know this.
Photos show the house with luxurious carpeted spaces that somehow don’t seem retro. Of course, that’s all likely to change once Parker and longtime husband Matthew Broderick finish their remodel.
