With warm weather upon us, we can pretty much guarantee two things: Your AC unit is due for a filter change, and your newsfeed is flooded with pictures of celebrity summer vacations. In reality, the former probably isn’t nearly as much work as you think it is, while the latter — as cruel as they may be from behind your desk — still manage to bring benefits. Not only do star-studded getaways supply us with ample material for our afternoon daydreams, they also offer up the rare chance to peek inside the personal hiding spots of some of our favourite celebs.



We’re not talking rentals, either. It’s clear that when it comes to procuring their part-time places of residence, the rich and famous prefer not to play around — unless it’s golf, squash, racquetball, or tennis. From a private (and gifted) island in the Bahamas to a seaside château in France, a farm in Maui, and a couple of coastal manses in between, here are a few of the most awe-inspiring celebrity summer homes we’ve seen.