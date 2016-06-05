Johnny Depp is probably following the advice of lawyers and publicists to a T these days. Amid daily headlines about his divorce from Amber Heard and her domestic violence accusations against him, he hasn't said a word. Depp just made his first on-camera appearance since the divorce news broke and you'd think he was never married in the first place.
"Hi, I'm Johnny Depp of the Hollywood Vampires," he says in the weird video posted by promoter Phoenix Entertainment. "And I want to let you know that we'll be playing Monday, June 6, at the Romexpo Arena. That's in Bucharest and we hope to see you there because it will be fun. Have fun."
Tonally, this clip is not dissimilar to the apology video he and Heard made about taking their dogs to Australia earlier this year — although this time, Depp actually smiles a little.
He and his bandmates, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, have been touring in Europe while the divorce was filed. According to E! Online, Depp has been seen out and about, partying with friends throughout the tour. They were joined by director Tim Burton on a jaunt through Bran Castle, a.k.a. the supposed home of Dracula. This level of macabre entertainment is completely apropos of their band name and previous reputations, but is still kind of...strange.
